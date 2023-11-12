Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

GOOG opened at $134.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.62 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock valued at $23,398,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

