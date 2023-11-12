Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 2.8 %

NFLX stock opened at $447.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $485.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.10.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $441.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.