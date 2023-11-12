Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $8.54 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 8.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,507,000 after purchasing an additional 129,548 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $373.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.24.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

