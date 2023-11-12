Rock Creek Group LP Sells 75 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LOW opened at $194.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

