River Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,290,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,276,000 after purchasing an additional 166,539 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,637,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,443,000 after buying an additional 290,895 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

