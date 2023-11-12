Rock Creek Group LP Has $453,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rock Creek Group LP reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Trading Up 5.1 %

AVGO opened at $957.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $395.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $858.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $826.74. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $502.00 and a fifty-two week high of $958.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.52.

View Our Latest Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.