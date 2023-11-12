Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IEFA opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.