1ST Source Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

1ST Source Bank boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Pfizer stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

