Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 11,700 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 2,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its 200-day moving average is $108.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $108.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

