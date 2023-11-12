Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 13,715 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 48.1% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $113.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.93.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.