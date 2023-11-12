Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 196 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 105,490.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after acquiring an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 89.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,568,877 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $766,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

