Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 124,789 shares of company stock valued at $38,881,854. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $328.77 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $330.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $844.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.65.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

