Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,135 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $10,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 170,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 952,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,120,000 after purchasing an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 765 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in Salesforce by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,598 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $213.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total value of $3,674,207.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,038,471.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.43, for a total value of $3,156,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,131,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,481,261.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,063 shares of company stock worth $142,089,669 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

