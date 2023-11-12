1ST Source Bank Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.52.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $194.60 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

