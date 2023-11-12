Rock Creek Group LP Purchases 66 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $732,893,000 after purchasing an additional 176,845 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 723,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $284,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 748.8% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $394.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.88 and a 200-day moving average of $390.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.02 and a 52-week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 659,240 shares of company stock valued at $256,112,223. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

