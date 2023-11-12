Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $124.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,298. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

