Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $214.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $682.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

