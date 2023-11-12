Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.1% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,789 shares of company stock worth $38,881,854 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $328.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.15. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $330.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

