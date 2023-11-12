Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,507,000 after purchasing an additional 129,548 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %

DE opened at $373.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.24. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

