Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,096,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,507,000 after purchasing an additional 129,548 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Deere & Company Stock Up 1.2 %
DE opened at $373.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.24. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
