Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $6 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.4% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth $374,240,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Danaher by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,511,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,082,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $197.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.92. The stock has a market cap of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

