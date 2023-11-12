Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.59 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a PE ratio of 988.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

