Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,923,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $359,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $100,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.53.

MDLZ stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

