Swiss National Bank Has $708.48 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,608,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 157,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $708,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,529 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 4.7% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Netflix by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 403,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in Netflix by 18.4% during the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 57,170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock valued at $57,388,283 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 2.8 %

NFLX stock opened at $447.24 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.56 and a 1-year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.25 and its 200-day moving average is $404.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

