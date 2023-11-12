Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 971 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

SYK opened at $273.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.90. The stock has a market cap of $103.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $216.55 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

