Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 811 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $291.59 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.57.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

