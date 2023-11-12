1ST Source Bank Buys 229 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

1ST Source Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,270 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $104.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

