Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $35.10 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $35,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.9 %

TMO opened at $448.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $486.45 and its 200-day moving average is $517.26. The company has a market cap of $173.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $4,561,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,835,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $10,778,910. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

