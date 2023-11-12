1ST Source Bank Sells 2,598 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,080,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 147,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

