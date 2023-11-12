1ST Source Bank Buys 1,283 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,510,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average of $170.40.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

