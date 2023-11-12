Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 32 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after acquiring an additional 548,065 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,619. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $986.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $928.41 and a 200-day moving average of $932.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $767.27 and a 1-year high of $989.69.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

View Our Latest Report on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.