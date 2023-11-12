Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 13.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $38.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.15, a PEG ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

