1ST Source Bank Sells 345 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $228.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.45%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $752,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,820,538.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock worth $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

