Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total transaction of $88,828,524.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,916 shares of company stock valued at $20,970,455,882 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE LLY opened at $597.71 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $574.81 and a 200-day moving average of $502.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $567.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.