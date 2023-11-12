3M (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Raised by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,361.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 267.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $133.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.31. The stock has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

