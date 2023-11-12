Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 125 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,212 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,278 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.75.

NASDAQ HON opened at $186.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

