Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 42,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 21,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

PFE stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.02 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

