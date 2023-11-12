Winslow Asset Management Inc. Has $7.40 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,997 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 26,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,112,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $168.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

