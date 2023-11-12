McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,077,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 150,524 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.56% of McDonald’s worth $1,216,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,443 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,300 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $267.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.