Swiss National Bank Has $409 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Prologis worth $408,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PLD opened at $104.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 38.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

