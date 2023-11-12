Swiss National Bank Has $409 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,335,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 328,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Prologis worth $408,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.
Prologis Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of PLD opened at $104.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $136.67.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prologis
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.