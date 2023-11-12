Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,454,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $801,828,000 after buying an additional 544,855 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,307,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,398,000 after acquiring an additional 433,177 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $147.19 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.