Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,277,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 324,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $589,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $879,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.7 %

TXN opened at $147.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.