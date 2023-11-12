Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.0% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

UNH stock opened at $541.21 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $553.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $513.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.74. The firm has a market cap of $500.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

