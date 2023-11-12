Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,132,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,272,000 after purchasing an additional 66,182 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 725.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD stock opened at $75.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

