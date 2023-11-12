Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $444.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $431.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

