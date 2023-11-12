Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $21,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EL opened at $114.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.69%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $173.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.48.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

