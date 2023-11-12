Rock Creek Group LP Sells 139 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rock Creek Group LP decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 55.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in PepsiCo by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

