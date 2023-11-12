Lido Advisors LLC Has $27.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,216 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $27,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.98 and its 200-day moving average is $144.66. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $157.67.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

