Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $277.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.15 and a 200-day moving average of $305.25. The company has a market cap of $97.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

