1ST Source Bank Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

1ST Source Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,664,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 431,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $277.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $222.65 and a one year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.