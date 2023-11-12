Lido Advisors LLC Has $17.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,292,960,000 after buying an additional 4,272,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000.

BND opened at $69.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

